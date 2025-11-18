Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Stock Position Lifted by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,694 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.75% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $59,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $81.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

