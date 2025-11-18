Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$1.03. Avante shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 1,835 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

