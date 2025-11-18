Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 92947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALPMY. Zacks Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Astellas Pharma Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

