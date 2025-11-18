Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $4.96. Ashford shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 209,000 shares traded.
Ashford Trading Up 0.2%
The company has a market cap of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
