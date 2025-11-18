ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 2,550 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $126,046.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,183,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,212,595.06. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,286 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.64 per share, for a total transaction of $490,025.04.

On Monday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,994 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $193,109.90.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 928 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $41,463.04.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,070 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $892,914.30.

On Monday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,152 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,483.92.

On Friday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $730,546.70.

On Thursday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,700 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.61 per share, for a total transaction of $77,537.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,128 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.32 per share, with a total value of $413,680.96.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.32 per share, with a total value of $582,226.04.

On Monday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,500 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,280.00.

Shares of ASA stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 12.0%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after buying an additional 378,327 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,359,000. Medici Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,411,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

