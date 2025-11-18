argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $903.7778.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price objective on shares of argenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $766.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenex by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in argenex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in argenex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in argenex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 40.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $929.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. argenex has a 12 month low of $510.05 and a 12 month high of $934.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $802.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.85.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that argenex will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

