Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.4420. 66,379,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 39,255,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a current ratio of 18.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 215,768 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 42.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 32,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

