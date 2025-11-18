Apple Inc. $AAPL is First Bancorp Inc ME’s 7th Largest Position

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.1% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,790,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $311,157,662,000 after buying an additional 5,005,297 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 573,627.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,099,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,790,933,000 after purchasing an additional 984,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $267.46 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.52 and a 200 day moving average of $227.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Melius increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

