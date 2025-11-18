Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Director Redd Hugh Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Director Redd Hugh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 138,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,484.50. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.4%

APLE opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $373.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 131.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% in the first quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

