Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Price Target at $57.19

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.5625.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,965,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,518,546,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,969,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $981,884,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,182,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $646,492,000 after purchasing an additional 267,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,258 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,476,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,316,000 after buying an additional 237,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.