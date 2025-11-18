Analysts Set Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT at $103.00

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FWONA

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. The trade was a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $397,979.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,978 shares of company stock worth $21,125,393. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter worth $96,078,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 989,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after buying an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 748,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 27.8% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 79,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Performance

FWONA stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.