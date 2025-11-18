Analysts Set International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Target Price at $50.92

Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Paper has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428,455 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of International Paper by 51.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,990,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,966,000 after buying an additional 16,622,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $281,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Paper by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,763,426,000 after buying an additional 4,201,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,330,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,945,000 after buying an additional 3,768,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

