Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $64.30

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,358 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 46,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Edison International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 85,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,718 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Edison International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 364,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.Edison International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

