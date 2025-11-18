Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target at $126.80

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Wall Street Zen cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $7,478,979.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,125,351.36. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $15,381,495.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,819,612.32. The trade was a 58.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 296,430 shares of company stock valued at $40,444,041 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $3,916,000. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 144,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

