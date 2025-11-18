Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.3740. 7,864,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 6,191,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

AMPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $193,619.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,005,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,855,975.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 65,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $447,760.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,041,126.92. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 113,203 shares of company stock valued at $772,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $19,737,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after buying an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $11,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

