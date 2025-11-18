Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $40,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,354. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,323,118 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,462. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE APH opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $144.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.95.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

