Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 131.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $638,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at $125,422,828.08. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

