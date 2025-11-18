Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lifted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

