Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

NYSE:ANRO opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $429.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a current ratio of 15.42. Alto Neuroscience has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $15.18.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. Research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANRO. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 901,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

