Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients Stock Down 2.5%

ALTO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $240.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 1,221,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 279,417 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 30.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 515,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 119,149 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.