Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $293.95 and last traded at $285.02. Approximately 52,463,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 35,826,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Alphabet from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,151,037 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 12,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,732,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.