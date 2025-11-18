Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,919,000 after purchasing an additional 484,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 331,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 146.3% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.24%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

