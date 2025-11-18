Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADV opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $352.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.17.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $915.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.56 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 84,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 408,802 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

