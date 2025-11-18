Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adient from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Get Adient alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adient

Adient Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of ADNT opened at $19.16 on Friday. Adient has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Adient by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Adient by 991.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.