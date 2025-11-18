ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Shares Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $30.90. Approximately 985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

