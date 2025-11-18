Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

