Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $6,217,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

ABT stock opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $226.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

