Abbott Laboratories $ABT Position Increased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,885 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

