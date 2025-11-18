A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Stock Holdings Lowered by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 143.7% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 44,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

