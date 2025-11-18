8,775 Shares in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,224 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ARM by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 112.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,112,000 after purchasing an additional 372,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ARM by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of ARM by 3,853.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,180,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ARM from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $140.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.41. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.