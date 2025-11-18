5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FEAM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $9.50 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded 5E Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on 5E Advanced Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5E Advanced Materials

In other news, Director Bep Special Situations Iv Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,597,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,590,721.50. This trade represents a 1.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ascend Global Investment Fund bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,830,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,407,261. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 203,053 shares of company stock worth $710,686 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEAM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $785,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

