5,806 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $309,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 66,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $85.08.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

