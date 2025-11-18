3,398 Shares in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

QGRO opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.78. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $80.25 and a 52-week high of $117.17.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

