2,979 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 5,112.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,226.80. The trade was a 52.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the sale, the president owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,170.27. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

