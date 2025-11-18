2,918 Shares in RB Global, Inc. $RBA Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in RB Global by 75.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in RB Global by 161.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in RB Global by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah Stein bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $119.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.73.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

