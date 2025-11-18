2,534 Shares in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Snowflake by 76.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total value of $103,687.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,467.83. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total transaction of $2,777,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 522,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,100,038.50. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 931,388 shares of company stock worth $216,578,628 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $252.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.23. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.10 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.