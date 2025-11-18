25,127 Shares in MGM Resorts International $MGM Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Mizuho set a $62.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 0.40%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at $190,753,630.76. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

