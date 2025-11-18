18,078 Shares in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 157.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.57 and a beta of 0.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.