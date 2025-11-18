17,158 Shares in Target Corporation $TGT Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,158 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TGT opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

