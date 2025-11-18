11,800 Shares in OFS Credit Company, Inc. $OCCI Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCCI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $432,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the second quarter worth $128,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.
OFS Credit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.5%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 575.00%.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
