102,290 Shares in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 102,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after purchasing an additional 429,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,892,000 after acquiring an additional 391,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,287,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 255,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

