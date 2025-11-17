Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Zynex had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.

Zynex Stock Performance

ZYXI stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zynex has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Zynex in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

