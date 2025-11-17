Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Zynex had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.
Zynex Stock Performance
ZYXI stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zynex has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Zynex in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.
