Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $24.00. Zymeworks shares last traded at $24.3920, with a volume of 7,328,045 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1,091.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 208,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,552,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

