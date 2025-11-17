Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.36.

ZS opened at $299.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,109.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,263,655.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

