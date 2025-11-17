Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zoom Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 357,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $83.17. 88,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,721.35. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $628,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,795 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,190. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,470 shares of company stock worth $26,684,150. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

