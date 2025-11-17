zkSync Price Reaches $0.0478 on Exchanges (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. zkSync has a market capitalization of $321.07 million and $189.42 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, zkSync has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get zkSync alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,070.53 or 1.00538409 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About zkSync

zkSync’s launch date was June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 13,760,139,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is zksync.mirror.xyz. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 13,760,139,425.23120076 with 8,671,555,653.65598995 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.05060272 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $217,429,937.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for zkSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for zkSync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.