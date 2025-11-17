Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $134,914.64 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Owens sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $134,914.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,299.52. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ Z opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.39, a P/E/G ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $30,569,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,375,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 63,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

