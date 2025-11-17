Zentry (ZENT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.80 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.80 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zentry

Zentry’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,787,945,384 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 7,787,945,384.94271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.00592227 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $20,868,737.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

