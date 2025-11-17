Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.