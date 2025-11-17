Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.1550, with a volume of 61772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,721.64. This trade represents a 13.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

